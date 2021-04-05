Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Brixmor Property Group worth $28,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,384,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 342,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX opened at $20.57 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

