NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $30,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,653,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $47.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,832.85. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,618.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,289.95. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,294.72 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

