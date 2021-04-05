NXM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,529.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.79 or 0.00136687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $515.13 million and approximately $24,529.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,925,001 coins and its circulating supply is 6,375,965 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

