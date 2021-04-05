NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $212.64

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.64 and last traded at $212.27, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

