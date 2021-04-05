nYFI Tops One Day Volume of $30,184.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. nYFI has a total market cap of $364,036.79 and $30,184.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars.

