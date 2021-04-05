O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 42184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

