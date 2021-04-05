Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $282.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.62 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

