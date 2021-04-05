Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 1,089 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $180.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.