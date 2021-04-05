Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 73,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of MGIC Investment worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 114,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.75 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.