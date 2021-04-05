Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys 275,000 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. MagnaChip Semiconductor makes up 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.05% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $43,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MX opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

