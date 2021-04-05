Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 285,918 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,596,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

OAS opened at $61.44 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

