Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,510.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,517.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

