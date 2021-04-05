Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $3.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

