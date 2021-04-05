Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $39.85 Million Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077,032 shares during the period. Uniti Group comprises 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.46% of Uniti Group worth $39,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

