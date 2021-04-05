Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 192,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 132,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9,289.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 526,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,968,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

