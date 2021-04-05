Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Liberty Global worth $47,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

