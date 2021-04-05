Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

