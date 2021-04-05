Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at $143,890,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 2,372,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

