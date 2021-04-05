Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.37

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 16787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,300. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

