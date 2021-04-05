Oasis Network Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $305.76 million and approximately $34.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140136 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

