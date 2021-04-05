Observer Achieves Market Cap of $102.46 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Observer has a total market cap of $102.46 million and approximately $64.46 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

