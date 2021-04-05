Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Up 3.2%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.79. 13,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

