Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 758,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

