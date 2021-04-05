Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 187,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,497,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

