Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

