Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $2.77

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Oddz has a market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00004711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.56 or 0.00755372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

