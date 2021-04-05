ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $8,841.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,520.48 or 0.99284791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00093689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001654 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

