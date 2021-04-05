Odyssey Market Capitalization Achieves $13.58 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $3.14 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

