Offshift (XFT) Trading 48.8% Lower Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $283,100.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.64 or 0.99001877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

