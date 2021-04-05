Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

