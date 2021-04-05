OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $261.03 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $17.85 or 0.00030357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $261.03 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00054061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00674872 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028773 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.