Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 539,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

