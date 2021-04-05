Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,677. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,655. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

