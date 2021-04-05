Omni Trading Down 34.1% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Omni has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $945,791.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00009248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,187 coins and its circulating supply is 562,871 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

