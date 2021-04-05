Omnitude Trading Up 48% This Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

