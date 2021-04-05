ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,486 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of ONE Gas worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

