OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $55.24. 1,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,810. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. OneMain has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

