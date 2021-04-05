OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $477,284.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00672846 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028806 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

