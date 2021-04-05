ONOToken (ONOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165.00

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 205.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. ONOToken has a total market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $165.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.