Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003338 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $869.98 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00055635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00278873 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021208 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

