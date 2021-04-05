Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Tops $2.56

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $9.28 million and $4.38 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

