Open Lending Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 626 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of LPRO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,564. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

