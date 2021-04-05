Opium (OPIUM) Price Up 15.8% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.58 or 0.00012849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $31.53 million and $61.03 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

