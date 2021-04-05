Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.53 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00012849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $31.53 million and $61.03 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.