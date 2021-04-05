Oppenheimer Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $266.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

AMGN stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.23. 67,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $206.85 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amgen by 102.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 95,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

