OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $23.90 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $6.47 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.56 or 0.00755372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029029 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

