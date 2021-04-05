Opus (OPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $173.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Opus has a market capitalization of $659,549.87 and approximately $173.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

