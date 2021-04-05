Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $140.87 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00005926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

