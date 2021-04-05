Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Achieves $906,354.38

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $906,354.38 and $47.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.83 or 0.99490735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00458341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.54 or 0.00866874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.57 or 0.00326972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00093325 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

