Orbs Market Capitalization Tops $532.92 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $532.92 million and $83.53 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

